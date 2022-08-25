Preseason odds to reach the 2022 College Football Playoff

As we enter the ninth year of the CFP-format postseason for NCAA football, we take a way-too-early look at what teams have the best shot at making the committee’s pick for the four-team playoff this December.

College Football Playoff preseason odds

Favorites

As to be expected, the Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs are both favorites to make the playoffs this year, with ‘Bama coming in at -255 to snag yet another CFP appearance, and Georgia behind at -115. The two SEC powerhouses are year-in, year-out locks for a shot at the playoff, with their expected annual face-off in the conference championship the biggest challenge on each of their schedules.

The Ohio State Buckeyes are coming into the season at -265 to make the CFP, facing down Notre Dame, Michigan, and Wisconsin, all at the Horseshoe, for their biggest hurdles of the season. OSU’s offense has seemingly unlimited potential this year with several Heisman favorites on the roster, so it wouldn’t be a shock to see their name topping the list if they can avoid situations like last year’s surprise losses against Oregon and Michigan.

Sleepers

Utah is coming in at +425 to make the playoffs, and I like their look a lot heading into this fall. The Utes gave a very talented OSU team a run for their money in the Rose Bowl this past season, and their biggest challenges will be an opener at Florida and late-season games against USC and Oregon. There are a lot of chances to let their CFP hopes slip out of grasp, but it’s definitely not out of the question.

The North Carolina State Wolfpack has been much-touted throughout this offseason, too, and are currently at +1400 to make the CFP. In the ACC, their biggest obstacle is, of course, the Clemson Tigers. But Clemson has to answer some questions right now (can DJ Uiagalelei step up? How will Brett Venables’ departure affect the defense?), and NC State seems right on the brink of greatness if QB Devin Leary can stay healthy.

Here are the odds offered to make the 2022 College Football Playoff from DraftKings Sportsbook:

2022 Make The College Football Playoff Odds Team Yes No Team Yes No Alabama Yes -255 No +205 Cincinnati Yes +2000 No -10000 Clemson Yes +145 No -175 Georgia Yes -115 No -115 Miami FL Yes +1200 No -3000 Michigan Yes +450 No -650 North Carolina State Yes +1400 No -4000 Notre Dame Yes +1000 No -2000 Ohio State Yes -265 No +210 Oklahoma Yes +475 No -700 Oklahoma State Yes +1400 No -4000 Oregon Yes +1200 No -3000 Texas Yes +800 No -1400 Texas A&M Yes +700 No -1200 USC Yes +400 No -550 Utah Yes +425 No -600 Wisconsin Yes +1000 No -2000

