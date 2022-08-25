NFL DFS targets, values for Thursday’s slate in Week 3 of preseason

We enter the final week of the 2022-23 NFL Preseason, as teams will meet in their third and fourth games before the real action begins. There will be two games on Thursday, August 25. The Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs kick things off at 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network, followed by the San Francisco 49ers and Houston Texans at 8:15 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime.

Here, we’ll break down some of our favorite DFS plays for Thursday’s slate in Week 3 of the NFL preseason for classic games.

Top plays

Kyle Allen, HOU vs. SF ($5,500) — The Texans are undefeated in preseason action, and most of it is due to heady quarterback play. In their 24-20 win over the Los Angeles Rams last week, the Houston quarterbacks combined for three passing TDs. Davis Mills has pretty much locked up the starting job for Week 1 of the regular season, which means Kyle Allen should get a ton of work for another game. The fourth-year veteran impressed against the Rams, going 9-of-12 for 71 yards and a touchdown. Mind you, this was supposed to be a team that was “hurting” under center. That hasn’t appeared to be so.

Justin Watson, KC vs. GB ($5,500) — The Chiefs have a crowded WR room at the moment, but luckily for us, preseason action has revealed a few diamonds in the rough. The best at the position in the previous two games has been Watson — five catches for 45 yards and one TD in Week 1, and two catches for 53 yards in Week 2.

Jordan Love, GB vs. KC ($5,500) — If you’re struggling with the right QB to insert in your DFS lineup ahead of Thursday, don’t waste any more of your valuable time. Love has been the ideal player to go with in the last couple of weeks. The Packers want to get him as many reps as possible while they can, so look for his dual-threat presence to rack up points once again.

Tyrion Davis-Price, SF vs. HOU ($5,500) — The preseason is a brevity of life for ball carriers. It isn’t always the best evaluator of their overall potential, but that hasn’t stunted Davis-Price. The 49ers’ third-round pick from LSU has been impressive in his previous two games — amassing 20 carries for 77 yards.

Romeo Doubs, GB vs. KC ($5,500) — Doubs’ star potential has been gaining steam all offseason/preseason, and it was encouraging to see the Nevada product haul in his second pro TD last week. The “Doubs buzz” is for real. He now has two scores in two games, so let’s look for him to hit the end zone one more time before his official rookie campaign begins with Aaron Rodgers.