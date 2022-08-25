Showdown DFS picks for 49ers vs. Texans in Week 3 of NFL preseason

Week 3 of the NFL preseason continues on with the San Francisco 49ers and Houston Texans going head-to-head on Thursday, August 25 with kickoff scheduled for 8:15 p.m ET. San Francisco will continue to assess the depth it has in the backfield, while Houston will keep an eye on a possible No. 2 wide receiver breakout in the works heading into the new season.

49ers vs. Texans: DraftKings Showdown DFS strategy

Captain’s chair picks

Nate Sudfeld, QB, San Francisco 49ers — $11,400

Sudfeld had the higher passer rating (110.4) and was the only 49ers quarterback to find the end zone in San Francisco’s 17-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings last week. He completed 13 of 17 passes for 102 yards while Brock Purdy completed just 14 of 23 passes for 128 yards and zero passing touchdowns. In the 49ers preseason finale, expect Sudfeld to continue his consistent play through the air as he has been the past couple of weeks.

Kyle Allen, QB, Houston Texans — $11,400

All three quarterbacks found the end zone in the Texans’ Week 2 preseason win, but Allen had a complete game after going 9 for 12 from the pocket with no interceptions and no sacks taken. With presumed regular season starter Davis Mills likely not suiting up for Houston in their preseason finale, it should open up more opportunities for Allen on Thursday. Given his regular season starting experience, he should have another consistent outing in the box score.

Value Plays

Jordan Mason, RB, San Francisco 49ers — $7,600

The 49ers improved to 2-0 in the preseason following their win over Minnesota, and Mason finished with the highest grade, according to Pro Football Focus. With nine carries for 57 yards including his longest gain of 17 yards, Mason had the highest PFF grade (93.7) with 16 snaps against the Vikings. With an average of 6.3 yards per carry, Mason has proved to be able to move the chains and seems like the ideal fit for San Francisco’s run-heavy offense.

Nico Collins, WR, Houston Texans — $7,600

After being drafted in the third round back in 2021, Collins is quickly building chemistry with Mills throughout this preseason. After finishing with four catches for 48 yards and a touchdown on a team-high six targets, Collins is shaping up to be Houston’s likely No. 2 receiver for the regular season. His 12.0 yards per reception is an indication of his ability to separate from his defender, and he could quickly shape up to be a breakout player for the Texans in 2022.