MLB picks, best bets, player props to consider for Thursday, August 25

Thursdays are a popular off day in the MLB as teams rest up for their respective weekend series. That being said, there are still eight games scheduled for Thursday, August 25. The slate starts at 1:10 p.m. ET as the Los Angeles Angels take on the Tampa Bay Rays on ESPN+. The night's final game will see the New York Yankees out west taking on the Oakland Athletics at 9:40 p.m. ET.

Here we’ll be tracking all the best MLB picks based on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for today’s action.

MLB picks for Thursday, August 25

Jacob deGrom to earn a win (-210)

The Mets ace will be making his fifth start since returning from injury. He is coming off a loss against the Atlanta Braves, but he has still struck out at least six batters each outing. The New York Mets take on the Colorado Rockies on Thursday. Not only does he get to face the Rockies' poor lineup, but he also gets to do so at home, so doesn’t have to pitch against the altitude at Coors Field. He and the Mets should handle business on Thursday, and deGrom should earn the win.

Houston Astros Moneyline (Odds)

The Astros have won three games in a row, including the first two of this series. The starting pitchers dominated as Justin Verlander, and Framber Valdez earned wins. On Thursday, Luis Garcia will take the mound. Minnesota has now lost five straight games, and Houston is gaining momentum. The Astros should complete the sweep today.

Jean Segura over 0.5 hits (-255)

Segura is coming off a 3-5 game where he hit three singles against the Cincinnati Reds. He is hitting .289 on the season. The last three times that Segura came off a hitless streak, he then got hits in at least three straight games. He was hitless in back-to-back games entering Wednesday and, if he keeps up his streak, should tally at least one hit Thursday.

New York Yankees Moneyline (Odds)

The Yankees have shown that they were human and suffered a rare losing streak throughout this month. They head into this series coming off an off day on Wednesday and have won their last three games. The best way to keep a winning streak going? Play the 46-79 Oakland Athletics. They will have the advantage on the mound as Jameson Taillon takes on Oakland’s James Kaprielian and have the advantage at the plate with their power-heavy lineup. Yankees should win the series opener on Thursday.

