DK Nation picks for College Football Week 0’s biggest games

Our annual national nightmare is over, and after 229 days without The Best Sport, NCAA FBS college football returns to your television and hearts on Saturday! And we’re here to give you the best ways to bet on the biggest games each week against the spread with our picks and predictions.

While there’s a limited slate on the board for Week 0, as one team in each game below is either playing Hawai’i this season thanks to the 13th game rule, or is in fact Hawai’i, there is actually meaningful football to be played even with a lack of ranked schools.

The Nebraska Cornhuskers and Northwestern Wildcats will head to Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland to open the 2022 season in a Big Ten West tilt between two teams that finished 3-9 last year. No team had better stats and a worse record than the Huskers in 2021, who bring Casey Thompson in from Texas to attempt to right the ship. While Northwestern was also terrible one year removed from their Big Ten Championship Game appearance in 2020, a bowl game for the Wildcats would be a huge surprise this year.

Also on the board is a pair of new coaches at their alma mater in Clark Lea of Vanderbilt, who takes the ‘Dores to the islands to face the Hawai’i Warriors and Timmy Chang. Vandy has to find wins out of conference while in the SEC East to have any chance at postseason, while the ‘Bows are in a complete rebuild after the late-cycle firing of Todd Graham for being Todd Graham.

Each week here we’ll pick the best games on the board, and have our crack staff make their picks against the spread. And welcome back, college football. Let’s have a great four months and a bowl season together.

2022-23 College football DK Nation picks: Week 0

Nebraska (-13) vs. Northwestern

Charlotte vs. FAU (-7)

Vanderbilt (-8.5) vs. Hawai’i

Your pickers

Collin Sherwin: Deputy College Sports Editor, DK Nation

Nick Simon: Staff Writer, DK Nation

Grace McDermott: Staff Writer, DK Nation

Chinmay Vaidya: Deputy Sport Editor, DK Nation

Teddy Ricketson: Staff Writer, DK Nation

Julian Edlow: DraftKings Content Specialist

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.