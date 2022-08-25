Pick on the Total for the Guardians-Mariners game on August 25

The Cleveland Guardians enter Thursday’s series opener on the road against the Seattle Mariners as the hottest team in the American League, looking to improve their current run of 18-9 in their last 27 games.

Cleveland Guardians (-120, 7.5) vs. Seattle Mariners

The Guardians give Triston McKenzie the start, who has had a tough time keeping the ball in the park on the road, giving up 15 home runs across 83 1/3 innings across 13 starts away from Cleveland this season.

Behind McKenzie is an offense that has hit 60 of their 96 home runs on the road with the third-best road batting average in the American League and lead the league in fewest strikeouts on a per at-bay basis.

The Mariners will look to Marco Gonzales to keep the Guardians off the base paths, who has a 4.08 ERA, a full point lower than his 5.08 fielding independent as he’s getting just five strikeouts per nine innings.

Opponents have a .342 batting average against Gonzales in his last seven starts and has allowed seven home runs in 40 1/3 innings in this span, on par with his over 1.4 home runs per nine innings allowed this season.

The Guardians had to use closer Emmanuel Clase each of the last two days leading into this series and with both starting having their issues with the deep ball, Thursday’s game figures to feature some explosive offense.

The Play: Guardians vs. Mariners Over 7.5

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.