Report: Novak Djokovic out of U.S. Open due to COVID-19 vaccine requirements

Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic is reportedly out of the U.S. Open due to COVID-19 vaccination requirements, according to the tennis event’s application. The CDC has confirmed COVID-19 vaccination is required to enter the country internationally, which means Djokovic would be ineligible to play unless the requirement is dropped or he has received the vaccine. There’s no indication of the latter. Djokovic could also receive a medical exemption but that doesn’t seem to be the case here.

As a result, fellow Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic would become seed no. 32 and a lucky loser would replace Djokovic.



Vaccination requirements already cost Djokovic a shot at repeating as Australian Open champion in a whirlwind saga which saw him enter the country, but get detained and eventually sent home. Djokovic was able to play in the French Open, losing in straight sets to eventual champion Rafael Nadal. Djokovic bounced back to win Wimbledon, breaking his tie with Roger Federer for Grand Slam titles. He is now one win behind Nadal for most Grand Slam titles.