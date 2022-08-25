Rookie of the Year odds: Paolo Banchero clear favorite after Chet Holmgren’s season-ending injury

With Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren officially done for the 2022-23 season with a Lisfranc injury, here’s how the Rookie of the Year race shapes up heading into the new campaign.

2022-23 Rookie of the Year odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Paolo Banchero: +200

Keegan Murray: +450

Jabari Smith: +700

Jaden Ivey: +750

Bennedict Mathurin: +1000

With Holmgren off the board, Banchero becomes the clear favorite to win the honor. The No. 1 overall pick should be a regular presence in the Orlando Magic rotation and his Summer League play was a strong indication of his potential. Murray remains a threat and has good value at +450. He’s likely to start for the Sacramento Kings and should see plenty of scoring opportunities. Smith could be a darkhorse candidate if the Houston Rockets improve offensively, but the No. 3 overall pick struggled in Summer League and might not put up strong numbers this year.

