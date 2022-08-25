 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rookie of the Year odds: Paolo Banchero clear favorite after Chet Holmgren’s season-ending injury

Here’s how Holmgren’s injury has impacted Rookie of the Year odds for the 2022-23 season.

By Chinmay Vaidya
2022 NBA Summer League - Oklahoma City Thunder v New Orleans Pelicans
Chet Holmgren of the Oklahoma City Thunder looks on against the New Orleans Pelicans during the 2022 Las Vegas Summer League on July 17, 2022 at the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Photo by Zach Beeker/NBAE via Getty Images

With Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren officially done for the 2022-23 season with a Lisfranc injury, here’s how the Rookie of the Year race shapes up heading into the new campaign.

2022-23 Rookie of the Year odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Paolo Banchero: +200
Keegan Murray: +450
Jabari Smith: +700
Jaden Ivey: +750
Bennedict Mathurin: +1000

With Holmgren off the board, Banchero becomes the clear favorite to win the honor. The No. 1 overall pick should be a regular presence in the Orlando Magic rotation and his Summer League play was a strong indication of his potential. Murray remains a threat and has good value at +450. He’s likely to start for the Sacramento Kings and should see plenty of scoring opportunities. Smith could be a darkhorse candidate if the Houston Rockets improve offensively, but the No. 3 overall pick struggled in Summer League and might not put up strong numbers this year.

