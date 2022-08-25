Did Udonis Haslem Know That Kevin Durant Was Staying With the Nets?

On a recent episode of the “Dan Le Batard Show,” Amin Elhassan and Zach Harper discussed the offseason story of Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets. Elhassan theorized that Miami Heat veteran forward Udonis Haslem knew Durant would be staying in Brooklyn before it was announced:

“This statement comes after what? [It comes after] Udonis Haslem announces at his camp that he’s coming back [to the Miami Heat].”

The crew pushed back on this idea, but they all basically agreed that the Heat knew ahead of time that they were out of the running for a possible Durant trade.

Elsewhere in the episode, they talked about whether the Durant saga is actually finally over and the future of Kyrie Irving. They also talked about why “The Boardroom” was partly responsible for the statement.

You can view the full episode here:

The uncertainty around Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons has led to large fluctuations in betting odds for the Brooklyn Nets over the course of the offseason but now that the dust seems to have settled, they are among the favorites to contend for the 2022-2023 NBA Championship on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Brooklyn Nets NBA Champion Odds Movement:



June 30th: +5000



Yesterday: +1400



Now: +700 pic.twitter.com/2nSVwMjn41 — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) August 23, 2022

Full episodes of the "Dan Le Batard Show" can be found on YouTube and Apple Podcasts.

