2022 NCAA Football odds: Win totals and bet splits for all 131 teams

Here’s who the bettors are backing on total wins for the 2022 college football season

By Nick Simon Updated
NCAA Football: SEC Media Days Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022 college football season is upon us and we have splits for win totals courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Starting with the preseason favorite to win the College Football Playoff, the public is very bullish on Alabama exceeding its win total of 10.5. Over 90% of both the handle and total number of bets are being placed on the Crimson Tide getting to at least 11 wins in the regular season and it’s an understandable bet to make considering that both Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr. will be leading the team once again. With over 90% in both categories, the public is also high on defending national champion Georgia making another title push by exceeding its 10.5 win total.

Interestingly enough, the public isn’t so hot about Ohio State reaching 11 wins in the regular season as over 95% of the money but just 84% of the total bets are on the Buckeyes beating the 10.5 win threshold. OSU has a difficult schedule, opening the season with Notre Dame before playing the likes of Wisconsin, Michigan State, Iowa, Penn State, and Michigan in Big Ten play. They will be helped by having a trio of Heisman Trophy contenders in C.J. Stroud, TreVeyon Henderson, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba on offense, but we’ll see if they can get through the season with minimal setbacks.

There’s plenty of other noticeable quirks with these splits, including 100% of the handle going towards Fresno State and Southern Miss beating expectations. We also have the money on FBS newcomer James Madison reaching six wins being placed hard again, while the public in general is split right down the middle on Virginia’s total of 7.

Here are the win totals for every team in FBS for the 2022 NCAA football season, with the complete bet splits from DraftKings Sportsbook:

2022 CFB Win Totals & Bet Splits from DraftKings Sportsbook

Team Side Total Odds Handle % Bet %
Team Side Total Odds Handle % Bet %
Air Force Over 8.5 -140 96% 94%
Air Force Under 8.5 +120 4% 6%
Akron Over 2.5 -105 87% 87%
Akron Under 2.5 -115 13% 13%
Alabama Over 10.5 -300 98% 93%
Alabama Under 10.5 +235 2% 7%
Appalachian State Over 8.5 -120 98% 87%
Appalachian State Under 8.5 +100 2% 13%
Arizona Over 3 -145 92% 89%
Arizona Under 3 +125 8% 11%
Arizona State Over 6 +105 5% 20%
Arizona State Under 6 -125 95% 80%
Arkansas Over 7.5 +130 56% 75%
Arkansas Under 7.5 -150 44% 25%
Arkansas State Over 5 +115 3% 8%
Arkansas State Under 5 -135 97% 92%
Army Over 8 -160 96% 93%
Army Under 8 +135 4% 7%
Auburn Over 6.5 +135 56% 79%
Auburn Under 6.5 -160 44% 21%
Ball State Over 5 +135 2% 17%
Ball State Under 5 -155 98% 83%
Baylor Over 7.5 -150 67% 80%
Baylor Under 7.5 +130 33% 20%
Boise State Over 9 +100 5% 48%
Boise State Under 9 -120 95% 53%
Boston College Over 6.5 +115 55% 59%
Boston College Under 6.5 -135 45% 41%
Bowling Green Over 4 -145 88% 90%
Bowling Green Under 4 +125 12% 10%
Buffalo Over 5.5 +100 5% 25%
Buffalo Under 5.5 -120 95% 75%
BYU Over 8.5 +110 90% 97%
BYU Under 8.5 -130 10% 3%
California Over 5.5 -120 5% 20%
California Under 5.5 +100 95% 80%
Central Michigan Over 7.5 +100 6% 40%
Central Michigan Under 7.5 -120 94% 60%
Charlotte Over 4.5 -110 90% 92%
Charlotte Under 4.5 -110 10% 8%
Cincinnati Over 9 -140 96% 75%
Cincinnati Under 9 +120 4% 25%
Clemson Over 10.5 +100 65% 49%
Clemson Under 10.5 -120 35% 51%
Coastal Carolina Over 8 +120 82% 87%
Coastal Carolina Under 8 -140 18% 13%
Colorado Over 3 +115 40% 38%
Colorado Under 3 -135 60% 62%
Colorado State Over 5.5 -145 55% 71%
Colorado State Under 5.5 +125 45% 29%
Duke Over 3 -110 77% 61%
Duke Under 3 -110 23% 39%
East Carolina Over 6.5 +135 98% 78%
East Carolina Under 6.5 -160 2% 23%
Eastern Michigan Over 6 +130 4% 27%
Eastern Michigan Under 6 -150 96% 73%
Florida Over 7 -125 73% 58%
Florida Under 7 +105 27% 42%
Florida Atlantic Over 5.5 -170 99% 82%
Florida Atlantic Under 5.5 +145 1% 18%
Florida International Over 3 -115 8% 38%
Florida International Under 3 -105 92% 62%
Florida State Over 6.5 -135 86% 77%
Florida State Under 6.5 +115 14% 23%
Fresno State Over 8.5 -140 100% 98%
Fresno State Under 8.5 +120 0% 2%
Georgia Over 10.5 -240 94% 80%
Georgia Under 10.5 +195 6% 20%
Georgia Southern Over 4.5 +125 10% 17%
Georgia Southern Under 4.5 -145 90% 83%
Georgia State Over 7.5 +130 11% 45%
Georgia State Under 7.5 -150 89% 55%
Georgia Tech Over 3.5 +125 3% 5%
Georgia Tech Under 3.5 -145 97% 95%
Hawaii Over 4.5 +135 8% 43%
Hawaii Under 4.5 -160 92% 57%
Houston Over 9 -105 99% 96%
Houston Under 9 -115 1% 4%
Illinois Over 4.5 -130 91% 82%
Illinois Under 4.5 +110 9% 18%
Indiana Over 4 -120 67% 62%
Indiana Under 4 +100 33% 38%
Iowa Over 7.5 -110 82% 92%
Iowa Under 7.5 -110 18% 8%
Iowa State Over 6.5 -110 93% 86%
Iowa State Under 6.5 -110 7% 14%
James Madison Over 6.5 +100 8% 19%
James Madison Under 6.5 -120 92% 81%
Kansas Over 2.5 -135 98% 73%
Kansas Under 2.5 +115 2% 27%
Kansas State Over 6.5 -170 96% 91%
Kansas State Under 6.5 +145 4% 9%
Kent State Over 5 -145 92% 73%
Kent State Under 5 +125 8% 27%
Kentucky Over 8 +100 34% 43%
Kentucky Under 8 -120 66% 57%
Liberty Over 6.5 -170 99% 88%
Liberty Under 6.5 +145 1% 13%
Louisiana Tech Over 4.5 -120 98% 84%
Louisiana Tech Under 4.5 +100 2% 16%
Louisiana-Lafayette Over 8.5 -120 47% 31%
Louisiana-Lafayette Under 8.5 +100 53% 69%
Louisiana-Monroe Over 2.5 -125 89% 69%
Louisiana-Monroe Under 2.5 +105 11% 31%
Louisville Over 6.5 -110 47% 80%
Louisville Under 6.5 -110 53% 20%
LSU Over 7 +105 90% 93%
LSU Under 7 -125 10% 7%
Marshall Over 7 -140 99% 95%
Marshall Under 7 +120 1% 5%
Maryland Over 6 -120 82% 82%
Maryland Under 6 +100 18% 18%
Massachusetts Over 2.5 +125 91% 51%
Massachusetts Under 2.5 -145 9% 49%
Memphis Over 7.5 +120 93% 67%
Memphis Under 7.5 -140 7% 33%
Miami (FL) Over 8.5 -135 95% 81%
Miami (FL) Under 8.5 +115 5% 19%
Miami (OH) Over 6.5 -135 73% 80%
Miami (OH) Under 6.5 +115 27% 20%
Michigan Over 9.5 -125 75% 79%
Michigan Under 9.5 +105 25% 21%
Michigan State Over 7.5 -130 80% 81%
Michigan State Under 7.5 +110 20% 19%
Middle Tennessee State Over 5.5 -105 7% 12%
Middle Tennessee State Under 5.5 -115 93% 88%
Minnesota Over 7.5 -125 98% 86%
Minnesota Under 7.5 +105 2% 14%
Mississippi State Over 6.5 -145 90% 85%
Mississippi State Under 6.5 +125 10% 15%
Missouri Over 5.5 +115 46% 66%
Missouri Under 5.5 -135 54% 34%
Navy Over 4.5 +120 13% 39%
Navy Under 4.5 -140 87% 61%
Nebraska Over 7.5 -110 64% 53%
Nebraska Under 7.5 -110 36% 47%
Nevada Over 4.5 +110 4% 3%
Nevada Under 4.5 -130 96% 97%
New Mexico Over 2.5 -120 91% 80%
New Mexico Under 2.5 +100 9% 20%
New Mexico State Over 3 +100 28% 87%
New Mexico State Under 3 -120 72% 13%
North Carolina Over 7.5 +115 40% 47%
North Carolina Under 7.5 -135 60% 53%
North Carolina State Over 8.5 -160 97% 91%
North Carolina State Under 8.5 +135 3% 9%
North Texas Over 6.5 +100 19% 32%
North Texas Under 6.5 -120 81% 68%
Northern Illinois Over 6.5 -160 83% 77%
Northern Illinois Under 6.5 +135 17% 23%
Northwestern Over 4 +100 82% 87%
Northwestern Under 4 -120 18% 13%
Notre Dame Over 8.5 -140 86% 78%
Notre Dame Under 8.5 +120 14% 22%
Ohio Over 5.5 -110 17% 30%
Ohio Under 5.5 -110 83% 70%
Ohio State Over 10.5 -270 95% 84%
Ohio State Under 10.5 +215 5% 16%
Oklahoma Over 9.5 +105 78% 70%
Oklahoma Under 9.5 -125 22% 30%
Oklahoma State Over 8.5 +105 43% 59%
Oklahoma State Under 8.5 -125 57% 41%
Old Dominion Over 4.5 +100 68% 69%
Old Dominion Under 4.5 -120 32% 31%
Ole Miss Over 7.5 -145 83% 63%
Ole Miss Under 7.5 +125 17% 37%
Oregon Over 8.5 -135 98% 87%
Oregon Under 8.5 +115 2% 13%
Oregon State Over 6.5 +115 96% 81%
Oregon State Under 6.5 -135 4% 19%
Penn State Over 8.5 -105 85% 77%
Penn State Under 8.5 -115 15% 23%
Pittsburgh Over 8.5 -105 54% 17%
Pittsburgh Under 8.5 -115 46% 83%
Purdue Over 7.5 +110 43% 60%
Purdue Under 7.5 -130 57% 40%
Rice Over 3.5 +110 2% 8%
Rice Under 3.5 -130 98% 92%
Rutgers Over 4 +100 90% 85%
Rutgers Under 4 -120 10% 15%
San Diego State Over 7.5 -120 95% 91%
San Diego State Under 7.5 +100 5% 9%
San Jose State Over 6.5 +110 82% 91%
San Jose State Under 6.5 -130 18% 9%
SMU Over 7 -105 98% 93%
SMU Under 7 -115 2% 7%
South Alabama Over 5.5 -125 97% 93%
South Alabama Under 5.5 +105 3% 7%
South Carolina Over 6 -160 99% 92%
South Carolina Under 6 +135 1% 8%
South Florida Over 4.5 +115 6% 10%
South Florida Under 4.5 -135 94% 90%
Southern Mississippi Over 5 -140 100% 95%
Southern Mississippi Under 5 +120 0% 5%
Stanford Over 4.5 +110 48% 69%
Stanford Under 4.5 -130 52% 31%
Syracuse Over 5 +110 34% 38%
Syracuse Under 5 -130 66% 63%
TCU Over 6.5 -135 76% 77%
TCU Under 6.5 +115 24% 23%
Temple Over 2.5 -140 98% 82%
Temple Under 2.5 +120 2% 18%
Tennessee Over 7.5 -170 88% 84%
Tennessee Under 7.5 +145 12% 16%
Texas Over 8.5 +105 60% 38%
Texas Under 8.5 -125 40% 62%
Texas A&M Over 8.5 -150 88% 68%
Texas A&M Under 8.5 +130 12% 32%
Texas State Over 4.5 -125 17% 18%
Texas State Under 4.5 +105 83% 82%
Texas Tech Over 5.5 -135 66% 45%
Texas Tech Under 5.5 +115 34% 55%
Toledo Over 8 -150 98% 97%
Toledo Under 8 +130 2% 3%
Troy Over 6.5 +100 14% 51%
Troy Under 6.5 -120 86% 49%
Tulane Over 6 -130 99% 97%
Tulane Under 6 +110 1% 3%
Tulsa Over 6 +115 1% 4%
Tulsa Under 6 -135 99% 96%
UAB Over 8.5 +105 98% 92%
UAB Under 8.5 -125 2% 8%
UCLA Over 8.5 -105 76% 72%
UCLA Under 8.5 -115 24% 28%
UConn Over 2.5 +115 90% 80%
UConn Under 2.5 -135 10% 20%
UNLV Over 4.5 +125 18% 50%
UNLV Under 4.5 -145 82% 50%
USC Over 9.5 +100 34% 22%
USC Under 9.5 -120 66% 78%
Utah Over 9 -125 94% 94%
Utah Under 9 +105 6% 6%
Utah State Over 7 +115 49% 59%
Utah State Under 7 -135 51% 41%
UTEP Over 5.5 -125 38% 88%
UTEP Under 5.5 +105 62% 12%
UTSA Over 8.5 +130 13% 46%
UTSA Under 8.5 -150 87% 54%
Vanderbilt Over 2.5 +100 66% 89%
Vanderbilt Under 2.5 -120 34% 11%
Virginia Over 7 +100 50% 41%
Virginia Under 7 -120 50% 59%
Virginia Tech Over 6.5 +125 48% 89%
Virginia Tech Under 6.5 -145 52% 11%
Wake Forest Over 6.5 -160 45% 44%
Wake Forest Under 6.5 +135 55% 56%
Washington Over 7.5 -130 78% 59%
Washington Under 7.5 +110 22% 41%
Washington State Over 5.5 +105 67% 84%
Washington State Under 5.5 -125 33% 16%
West Virginia Over 5.5 -125 79% 78%
West Virginia Under 5.5 +105 21% 22%
Western Kentucky Over 8.5 +120 32% 28%
Western Kentucky Under 8.5 -140 68% 72%
Western Michigan Over 6.5 +135 3% 19%
Western Michigan Under 6.5 -155 97% 81%
Wisconsin Over 8.5 -145 54% 64%
Wisconsin Under 8.5 +125 46% 36%
Wyoming Over 5 +115 21% 74%
Wyoming Under 5 -135 79% 26%

