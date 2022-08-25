2022 NCAA Football odds: Win totals and bet splits for all 131 teams

The 2022 college football season is upon us and we have splits for win totals courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Starting with the preseason favorite to win the College Football Playoff, the public is very bullish on Alabama exceeding its win total of 10.5. Over 90% of both the handle and total number of bets are being placed on the Crimson Tide getting to at least 11 wins in the regular season and it’s an understandable bet to make considering that both Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr. will be leading the team once again. With over 90% in both categories, the public is also high on defending national champion Georgia making another title push by exceeding its 10.5 win total.

Interestingly enough, the public isn’t so hot about Ohio State reaching 11 wins in the regular season as over 95% of the money but just 84% of the total bets are on the Buckeyes beating the 10.5 win threshold. OSU has a difficult schedule, opening the season with Notre Dame before playing the likes of Wisconsin, Michigan State, Iowa, Penn State, and Michigan in Big Ten play. They will be helped by having a trio of Heisman Trophy contenders in C.J. Stroud, TreVeyon Henderson, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba on offense, but we’ll see if they can get through the season with minimal setbacks.

There’s plenty of other noticeable quirks with these splits, including 100% of the handle going towards Fresno State and Southern Miss beating expectations. We also have the money on FBS newcomer James Madison reaching six wins being placed hard again, while the public in general is split right down the middle on Virginia’s total of 7.

Here are the win totals for every team in FBS for the 2022 NCAA football season, with the complete bet splits from DraftKings Sportsbook: