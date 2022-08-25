Report: Tommy DeVito named Illinois’ starting quarterback

The Illinois Fighting Illini have named a starting quarterback for the 2022 season and it will be former Syracuse Orange starter Tommy DeVito. DeVito only played in three games last season, throwing one touchdown and two interceptions.

Former Syracuse QB Tommy DeVito has been named Illinois' starting quarterback. He threw 28 TDs in his career for SU. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) August 25, 2022

DeVito admittedly did not have much competition in this camp battle, but the expectations are starting to rise for the Illini. Head coach Bret Bielema has created some buzz around the program, which went 5-7 last season and expects to be in contention for a bowl game this year. DeVito doesn’t have much of a track record for success, but he is an experienced quarterback who provides Bielema with some stability at the position. We’ll see if he can produce better numbers in the Big Ten against stiffer competition.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Illinois’ win total sits at 4.5, with the over priced at -125 and the under listed at +105.