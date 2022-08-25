Yankees SP Nestor Cortes to IL with groin strain

The New York Yankees are sending lefty starting pitcher Nestor Cortes to the IL with a groin strain, per Lindsey Adler. Reliever Greg Weissert from the team’s Triple-A affiliate will take his place on the roster and join the team in Oakland.

Cortes has taken the league by storm this season, but it should’ve been to no one’s surprise after a career bounceback in 2021. The lefty fireballer had an immaculate inning earlier this season and has continued to be a reliable arm in the Yankees rotation. In 2022, he has pitched in 23 games to a 9-4 record with a 2.68 ERA. He last pitched on August 21 against the Toronto Blue Jays lasting six innings and giving up three hits, and an earned run while striking out five.

Weissert is 2-1 with a 1.76 ERA this season. He also adds 18 saves in the 46 innings he has pitched in the minors this season. This is Weissert’s first call-up to the MLB in his career.