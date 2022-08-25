Bryce Harper to be activated on Friday vs. Pirates

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper will be activated on Friday for the team’s weekend series against the Pittsburgh Pirates, per Phillies manager Rob Thomson. The reigning NL MVP has been out since June with a fractured left thumb injury and his return comes right on time as the team is currently in the thick of the NL Wild Card race.

Harper has already dealt with a few injuries coming off his second MVP campaign last year. He missed a week in May with an elbow injury before returning back to the Phillies lineup. On June 25, he was struck by a pitch in a road matchup against the Padres and was ruled out indefinitely with a fractured left thumb. He got surgery on it in early July and has slowly worked his way back. He excelled in his rehab appearances with the Tiple-A Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs this week, prompting Thomson to make the call to activate him this weekend.

Harper was batting .318 with 15 home runs and 48 RBI prior to the injury.