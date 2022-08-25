Who won Texans RB battle between Dameon Pierce and Marlon Mack

The Houston Texans picked up veteran running back Marlon Mack this offseason and added rookie Dameon Pierce in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The prevailing thought was that Mack would take over as the lead back while the rookie would be his backup, but there is a real competition going on this preseason and Pierce has the lead by many accounts.

In their first preseason game Pierce ran five times for 49 yards, and in their second game, Pierce was rested, which was a great sign that the team liked what they saw. In their third preseason game, Pierce looked great on their first drive, rushing for 37 yards and a touchdown on six carries.

Dameon Pierce is so good at picking up those extra couple yards. What a drive for him pic.twitter.com/eHPJyFBqyj — Sean Koerner (@The_Oddsmaker) August 26, 2022

Verdict

Dameon Pierce appears to have won the job over Marlon Mack.

Fantasy football implications

Pierce may not get many receptions, but he has looked good enough to believe he can put together above average numbers as the RB1. He’s on a below average offense, but even with his ADP likely going up after his strong preseason and likely RB1 job, he still might be had at value.