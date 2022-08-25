Will Aaron Donald be suspended for fight with Bengals?

The Super Bowl teams from last season practiced and scrimmaged this week, and the scene turned south on Thursday. The two teams brawled, which happens in these joint practices, but the defensive star of the league, Aaron Donald, took it to another level, swinging two Bengals helmet in the melee.

The #Bengals and #Rams are having joint practices and an all-out brawl broke out. Helmets flying around. Aaron Donald going to the ground. Absolute mayhem.



pic.twitter.com/7FON0mnu8U — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 25, 2022

The video that surfaced on the internet doesn’t give us any context, but you can see Donald flinging those helmets. Of course, if this were in a real game, Donald would have been ejected and likely suspended for a game or two and fined. But what about joint practices?

According to Washington Post reporter Mark Maske, the NFL doesn’t have jurisdiction when it comes to practices.

From a source on the Rams-Bengals incident and Aaron Donald's actions: "Club will handle." — MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) August 25, 2022

The Rams likely won’t suspend their star player with a game against the Bills on opening night, so at this point it doesn’t look like he’ll face much, if any, punishment.