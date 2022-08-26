How to watch F1 qualifying at the Belgian Grand Prix on Saturday online via live stream

Formula One racing is in Belgium this weekend for the 2022 Belgian Grand Prix. The F1 race is scheduled to run on Sunday, August 28 at 9 a.m. ET, but qualifying will precede it on Saturday, August 27 at 10 a.m. ET. Saturday qualifying will air on ESPN2 and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. Sunday’s race will have the same viewing options.

Qualifying will last one hour and is broken up into three qualifying periods with an intermission in between each. The first 20 minutes will feature all 20 cars trying to secure the fastest time. The five slowest cars in the first period are eliminated and placed at the back of the race grid. The second qualifying period is 15 minutes and the remaining 15 cars compete for a new fastest time. Once again, the five slowest cars are eliminated to set positions 11 through 15 in the grid. The final ten minutes feature the 10 remaining cars competing for the fastest time to secure pole position.

There are plenty of stars starting from the back of the grid this week, which could make for some exciting overtakes on the course Saturday. Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc, Lando Norris, Esteban Ocon, Mick Schumacher, and Valtteri Bottas all took penalties for making power unit element changes on their vehicles. Heading into qualifying now, Carlos Sainz and Lewis Hamilton are co-favorites to win the Belgian Grand Prix at +275.

How to watch qualifying for the Belgian Grand Prix

Date: Saturday, August 27

Time: 9:55 a.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN

You will need a cable log-in to stream both events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Belgian Grand Prix weekend.