Live updates for F1 qualifying at the Belgian Grand Prix

Formula One racing has arrived in Stavelot this weekend for the Belgian Grand Prix. The race will occur on Sunday, August 28 at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, getting underway at 9 a.m. ET on ESPN2. It will be available for live stream at WatchESPN.

The day prior, qualifying will take place at 10 a.m. ET., also on ESPN 2. The 20 drivers will face off for an hour of racing to establish the fastest time and secure pole position. F1 qualifying is broken up into three stages. The first 20 minutes will eliminate five drivers, and the next 15 minutes will eliminate five more. That will leave the remaining ten competing for pole position in Sunday’s race.

Several drivers, including Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc, Lando Norris, Esteban Ocon, Valtteri Bottas, Mick Schumacher, took penalties ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix, setting them to the back of Sunday’s starting grid. With those shakeups, Carlos Sainz and Lewis Hamilton are co-favorites at +275 odds to win the race.

Here is the full entry list for Saturday’s Belgian Grand Prix as qualifying gets underway. We’ll provide updates with each driver’s time and how the starting lineup settles.