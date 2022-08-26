 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Live updates for F1 qualifying at the Belgian Grand Prix

Formula One racing is headed to Stavelot for the Belgian Grand Prix. We’ll update qualifying until we’ve got the full racing grid is set for Sunday’s race at Belgian Circuit.

By TeddyRicketson
Formula One racing has arrived in Stavelot this weekend for the Belgian Grand Prix. The race will occur on Sunday, August 28 at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, getting underway at 9 a.m. ET on ESPN2. It will be available for live stream at WatchESPN.

The day prior, qualifying will take place at 10 a.m. ET., also on ESPN 2. The 20 drivers will face off for an hour of racing to establish the fastest time and secure pole position. F1 qualifying is broken up into three stages. The first 20 minutes will eliminate five drivers, and the next 15 minutes will eliminate five more. That will leave the remaining ten competing for pole position in Sunday’s race.

Several drivers, including Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc, Lando Norris, Esteban Ocon, Valtteri Bottas, Mick Schumacher, took penalties ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix, setting them to the back of Sunday’s starting grid. With those shakeups, Carlos Sainz and Lewis Hamilton are co-favorites at +275 odds to win the race.

Here is the full entry list for Saturday’s Belgian Grand Prix as qualifying gets underway. We’ll provide updates with each driver’s time and how the starting lineup settles.

2022 Belgian Grand Prix Entry List

Pos Driver Car #
1 Charles Leclerc 16
2 Carlos Sainz, Jr. 55
3 Max Verstappen 1
4 Sergio Pérez 11
5 Valtteri Bottas 77
6 Lewis Hamilton 44
7 Pierre Gasly 10
8 Lando Norris 4
9 Yuki Tsunoda 22
10 Lance Stroll 18
11 Fernando Alonso 14
12 George Russell 63
13 Sebastian Vettel 5
14 Daniel Ricciardo 3
15 Mick Schumacher 47
16 Kevin Magnussen 20
17 Guanyu Zhou 24
18 Alexander Albon 23
19 Nicholas Latifi 6
20 Esteban Ocon 31

