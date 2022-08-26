Heisman Trophy odds for Devin Leary, stats, projections, and more

The 2022 college football season is quickly approaching and we have preseason Heisman Trophy odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Today we’ll look at NC State quarterback Devin Leary, another intriguing dark horse candidate coming out of the ACC.

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Leary currently has +5000 odds to win the award. He shares the same odds as fellow dark horse quarterback candidate Will Levis of Kentucky.

2021 Stats

Coming off a broken fibula in 2020, Leary returned to the Wolfpack and 2021 and had his most productive season during his time in Raleigh, NC. The New Jersey native completed 65.7% of his passes for 3,433 yards, 35 touchdowns, and five interceptions.

The Wolfpack’s 9-3 season was defined by a 27-21 double overtime upset of Clemson, a game where Leary threw for 238 yards and four touchdowns.

What does Devin Leary need to do to win the Heisman Trophy?

NC State is being touted as a sleeper pick to win the ACC this season and Leary will have to help the program realize those dreams to be considered to win the Heisman. He will have to top last year’s numbers with potentially 4,000 yards and 40 touchdowns while leading the Pack to the ACC Championship Game.

NC State hits the road to face Clemson on October 1 and Leary is able to lead the team to a second straight victory over the Tigers, his name will start to pop up in Heisman conversations for the rest of the season.