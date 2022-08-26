When is release date for Andor TV show on Disney+?

Rogue One was the first Star Wars standalone film to release to theaters back on December 16, 2016. It told the story of the rebel spies who stole the plans to the first Death Star and found a way to get them into the hands of Princess Leia Organa, thus setting off the chain of events immortalized in A New Hope. Now, Disney+ will give us a prequel to a prequel to show us how one of Rogue One’s main characters became the character we saw on Jedha.

Watch the new trailer for #Andor, a Star Wars Original Series, streaming only on @DisneyPlus. Experience the three-episode premiere September 21. pic.twitter.com/awy4AxiOeH — Star Wars | Andor Premieres Sept 21 on Disney+ (@starwars) August 1, 2022

Andor release date

Date: September 21

Diego Luna is back in role of the titular role of Rebel spy Cassian Andor. When we met Andor in Rogue One, he has a questionable moral code, and even he himself notes that he has done terrible things in the name of the Rebellion. This series will introduce fans to Andor and some of the experiences that made him the man we meet in Rogue One and will lead him to his ultimate sacrifice on Scarif.

The series, which looks to be a thriller somewhat in the vein of his past work on the Jason Bourne series of films based on the trailers, will also see the return of Mon Mothma (Genevieve O’Reilly), a former Republic and now Imperial senator who has been leading the effort in the shadows to bring an end to the Empire, but believes her enemies may be onto her. We’ve also seen glimpses of extremist Saw Gerrera (Forest Whitaker), new characters played by Stellan Skarsgård and Fiona Shaw and plenty of building tension between unsatisfied citizens of the galaxy and Imperials who look to be a little too “fat and satisfied” as Andor puts it in the trailer.

Tony Gilroy, the man who was brought in for re-writes and reshoots near the end of the production of Rogue One, will be the showrunner for Andor and has said the series will last for two seasons. Season one will consist of 12 episodes, three of which will drop on September 21 after being pushed back from an initial release date of August 31.