Lazio vs. Inter Milan: Picks, predictions, how to watch Serie A match

Serie A heads into Matchday 3 as Lazio and Inter Milan square off to get the weekend’s action started. Lazio is coming off a scoreless draw against Torino last week, while Inter is a perfect 2-0-0 after a 3-0 win over Spezia in Matchday 2.

DraftKings Sportsbook has Inter favored on the moneyline at -120, while Lazio comes in at +300. The match is set to kick at 2:45 p.m. ET and will be available to watch via a livestream on Paramount+.

Lazio v. Inter Milan

Date: Friday, August 26

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV channel: None

Live stream: Paramount+

Odds, picks & predictions

Lazio: +300

Draw: +260

Inter Milan: -120

Moneyline pick: Lazio +300

Although Inter are the favorites to win, Lazio comes in at a great value installed at +300 on the board. There’s no clear-cut guaranteed winner, as Lazio easily has the talent to go toe-to-toe with last season’s runners-up. The last five matches between these two have gone back and forth, with each team winning twice and one ending up in a draw. The most recent was a 2-1 win for Inter back in January, though Lazio won the first meeting last season with a 3-1 score.

The all-time series between the sides sees Lazio with the slight edge, going 12-3-11 against Inter across all competitions since 2010. Ciro Immobile leads the attack for Lazio, being the only player to have scored a goal so far this season. Their first game, a 2-1 win over Bologna, included an own goal from midfielder Lorenzo De Silvestri.

All of Inter’s five goals have come from different players, with Denzel Dumfries, Hakan Calhanoglu, Joaquin Correa, Lautaro Martinez, and Romelu Lukaku all getting on the scoresheet through the first two matches. The return of Lukaku from Chelsea is sure to boost Inter’s attack this season as they look to get back on top and win their 20th Serie A title.

Regardless, it’s hard to pass up great odds on Lazio in what’s expected to be a tight game from start to finish. Back the home side to derail Inter’s perfect start to the season at Stadio Olimpico in Rome and take all three points.

