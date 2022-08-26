Breaking down cut line for the 2022 TOUR Championship: Is there a cut at East Lake?

The PGA TOUR tees off the second round of the 2022 TOUR Championship on Friday at Atlanta’s East Lake Golf Club, with 29 players putting a peg in the ground to start Round 2. And unless one of them withdraws or is disqualified, all 29 will return to continue to compete for the $58 million prize pool over the weekend.

In addition to being one of the richest sporting events in the world for participants, the TOUR Championship also is one of the few PGA TOUR events without a cut after 36 holes. These are the 30 of the best players in the world who had to qualify all season long via FedEx Cup points, so there’s no need to send the riff-raff to the airport after 36 holes.

Without No. 3-ranked Will Zalatoris, who withdrew due to a back injury in the middle of the BMW Championship last week, the field should start and finish with all 29 players on Sunday. The winner will head home with a cool $18 million in total prize money, and even the last place player this weekend heads home with a cool $510,000 in cash and retirement account vested dollars.

So while there will be no cut, there’s still plenty to play for all weekend long at East Lake.