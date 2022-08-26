 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Breaking down cut line for the 2022 TOUR Championship: Is there a cut at East Lake?

It’s Friday at TOUR Championship, and Round 2 usually reduces the field in professional golf. But not when there’s $58 million on the line.

By Collin Sherwin
TOUR Championship - Round One
Xander Schauffele of the United States lines up a putt on the 14th green during the first round of the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club on August 25, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The PGA TOUR tees off the second round of the 2022 TOUR Championship on Friday at Atlanta’s East Lake Golf Club, with 29 players putting a peg in the ground to start Round 2. And unless one of them withdraws or is disqualified, all 29 will return to continue to compete for the $58 million prize pool over the weekend.

In addition to being one of the richest sporting events in the world for participants, the TOUR Championship also is one of the few PGA TOUR events without a cut after 36 holes. These are the 30 of the best players in the world who had to qualify all season long via FedEx Cup points, so there’s no need to send the riff-raff to the airport after 36 holes.

Without No. 3-ranked Will Zalatoris, who withdrew due to a back injury in the middle of the BMW Championship last week, the field should start and finish with all 29 players on Sunday. The winner will head home with a cool $18 million in total prize money, and even the last place player this weekend heads home with a cool $510,000 in cash and retirement account vested dollars.

So while there will be no cut, there’s still plenty to play for all weekend long at East Lake.

2022 TOUR Championship Prize Money

Place Total prize money Cash Deferred
Place Total prize money Cash Deferred
1 $18,000,000 $17,000,000 $1,000,000
2 $6,500,000 $5,500,000 $1,000,000
3 $5,000,000 $4,000,000 $1,000,000
4 $4,000,000 $3,000,000 $1,000,000
5 $3,000,000 $2,100,000 $900,000
6 $2,500,000 $1,700,000 $800,000
7 $2,000,000 $1,300,000 $700,000
8 $1,500,000 $900,000 $600,000
9 $1,250,000 $700,000 $550,000
10 $1,000,000 $500,000 $500,000
11 $950,000 $475,000 $475,000
12 $900,000 $450,000 $450,000
13 $850,000 $425,000 $425,000
14 $800,000 $400,000 $400,000
15 $760,000 $380,000 $380,000
16 $720,000 $360,000 $360,000
17 $700,000 $350,000 $350,000
18 $680,000 $340,000 $340,000
19 $660,000 $330,000 $330,000
20 $640,000 $320,000 $320,000
21 $620,000 $310,000 $310,000
22 $600,000 $300,000 $300,000
23 $580,000 $290,000 $290,000
24 $565,000 $280,000 $285,000
25 $550,000 $270,000 $280,000
26 $540,000 $265,000 $275,000
27 $530,000 $260,000 $270,000
28 $520,000 $255,000 $265,000
29 $510,000 $250,000 $260,000
30 $500,000 $245,000 $255,000
$57,925,000

More From DraftKings Nation