Who won NASCAR’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 race last year?

NASCAR heads back to Daytona, Florida, for this weekend’s race. Rather than the Daytona 500, which kicked off the race season, the Cup series will now run the Coke Zero Sugar 400. The race will begin at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday, August 27 and will air on NBC.

Ryan Blaney is the reigning winner of this race as he was victorious in 2:54:03 last year. Before him, William Byron won the race in 2020 in 2:39:59 while Justin Haley was the winner in 2019 in 2:14:58. This race always seems to be an interesting one as the last nine races haven't finished in the 160 laps scheduled.

Chase Elliott enters the week with the best odds to win the race at +1000 at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is followed by Blaney, Denny Hamlin and Bubba Wallace, who all have +1200 odds to win the 2022 Coke Zero Sugar 400. Kyle Larson is coming off a win at Watkins Glen and has +1300 odds to win back-to-back races.

With a win Sunday, Blaney would be the first back-to-back winner of the Coke Zero Sugar 400 since Tony Stewart, who managed two consecutive victories in 2005 and 2006.