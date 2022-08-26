NASCAR qualifying start time: What time is qualifying for Coke Zero Sugar 400

NASCAR is back in Daytona, Florida for this weekend’s Cup Series race. The 2022 Coke Zero Sugar 400 will take place on Saturday, August 27 at 3 p.m. ET and will air on NBC. The Daytona International Speedway will host its second race of the season on Saturday, but Friday will be qualifying.
Qualifying will start at 5:05 p.m. ET on USA. The Daytona Speedway will utilize a superspeedway qualifying format. All cars will run a single car, 1 lap qualifying round to attempt to set the fastest time possible. The 10 fastest drivers will then advance to the final qualifying round, setting a new fastest time.
Chase Elliott enters the week with the best odds to win the race at +1000 at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is followed by Blaney, Denny Hamlin and Bubba Wallace, who all have +1200 odds to win the 2022 Coke Zero Sugar 400. Kyle Larson is coming off a win at Watkins Glen and has +1300 odds to win back-to-back races.
2022 Coke Zero Sugar 400 Entry List
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|1
|Ross Chastain
|1
|2
|Austin Cindric
|2
|3
|Austin Dillon
|3
|4
|Kevin Harvick
|4
|5
|Kyle Larson
|5
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|6
|7
|Corey LaJoie
|7
|8
|Tyler Reddick
|8
|9
|Chase Elliott
|9
|10
|Aric Almirola
|10
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|13
|Chase Briscoe
|14
|14
|David Ragan
|15
|15
|Daniel Hemric
|16
|16
|Chris Buescher
|17
|17
|Kyle Busch
|18
|18
|Martin Truex, Jr.
|19
|19
|Christopher Bell
|20
|20
|Harrison Burton
|21
|21
|Joey Logano
|22
|22
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|23
|William Byron
|24
|24
|Justin Haley
|31
|25
|Michael McDowell
|34
|26
|Todd Gilliland
|38
|27
|Cole Custer
|41
|28
|Ty Dillon
|42
|29
|Erik Jones
|43
|30
|Ty Gibbs
|45
|31
|Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
|47
|32
|Alex Bowman
|48
|33
|Cody Ware
|51
|34
|Noah Gragson
|62
|35
|Landon Cassill
|77
|36
|B.J. McLeod
|78
|37
|Daniel Suarez
|99