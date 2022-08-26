 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NASCAR qualifying for Coke Zero Sugar 400 via livestream

We go over how you can watch NASCAR’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 qualifying on Friday at Daytona International Speedway via live online stream.

By TeddyRicketson
Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 Sport Clips Haircuts Toyota, drives during the NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International on August 21, 2022 in Watkins Glen, New York. Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series heads back to Florida this weekend for its Cup Series race. The Daytona International Speedway in Daytona, Florida will host the 2022 Coke Zero Sugar 400 on Saturday, August 27. The day before, qualifying will take place on Friday, August 26.

Qualifying will start at 5:05 p.m. ET on USA. The Daytona Speedway will utilize a superspeedway qualifying format. All cars will run a single car, 1 lap qualifying round to attempt to set the fastest time possible. The 10 fastest drivers will then advance to the final qualifying round, setting a new fastest time.

Chase Elliott enters the week with the best odds to win the race at +1000 at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is followed by Blaney, Denny Hamlin and Bubba Wallace, who all have +1200 odds to win the 2022 Coke Zero Sugar 400. Kyle Larson is coming off a win at Watkins Glen and has +1300 odds to win back-to-back races.

Elliott is tied with Wallace for the best odds to win pole position for the race installed at +800. They are followed by Larson (+900), Blaney (+1100) and Hamlin (+1100) for the best odds to start first in Saturday’s race.

How to watch qualifying for the Coke Zero Sugar 400

Date: Friday, August 26
Time: 5:05 p.m.
TV channel: USA
Live stream: USANetwork.com

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Friday, you can live stream it at USA or using the USA App. It will require a cable login with access to USA. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

2022 Coke Zero Sugar 400 Entry List

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey LaJoie 7
8 Tyler Reddick 8
9 Chase Elliott 9
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 David Ragan 15
15 Daniel Hemric 16
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Kyle Busch 18
18 Martin Truex, Jr. 19
19 Christopher Bell 20
20 Harrison Burton 21
21 Joey Logano 22
22 Bubba Wallace 23
23 William Byron 24
24 Justin Haley 31
25 Michael McDowell 34
26 Todd Gilliland 38
27 Cole Custer 41
28 Ty Dillon 42
29 Erik Jones 43
30 Ty Gibbs 45
31 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. 47
32 Alex Bowman 48
33 Cody Ware 51
34 Noah Gragson 62
35 Landon Cassill 77
36 B.J. McLeod 78
37 Daniel Suarez 99

