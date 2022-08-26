NASCAR qualifying for Coke Zero Sugar 400 via livestream

The NASCAR Cup Series heads back to Florida this weekend for its Cup Series race. The Daytona International Speedway in Daytona, Florida will host the 2022 Coke Zero Sugar 400 on Saturday, August 27. The day before, qualifying will take place on Friday, August 26.

Qualifying will start at 5:05 p.m. ET on USA. The Daytona Speedway will utilize a superspeedway qualifying format. All cars will run a single car, 1 lap qualifying round to attempt to set the fastest time possible. The 10 fastest drivers will then advance to the final qualifying round, setting a new fastest time.

Chase Elliott enters the week with the best odds to win the race at +1000 at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is followed by Blaney, Denny Hamlin and Bubba Wallace, who all have +1200 odds to win the 2022 Coke Zero Sugar 400. Kyle Larson is coming off a win at Watkins Glen and has +1300 odds to win back-to-back races.

Elliott is tied with Wallace for the best odds to win pole position for the race installed at +800. They are followed by Larson (+900), Blaney (+1100) and Hamlin (+1100) for the best odds to start first in Saturday’s race.

How to watch qualifying for the Coke Zero Sugar 400

Date: Friday, August 26

Time: 5:05 p.m.

TV channel: USA

Live stream: USANetwork.com

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Friday, you can live stream it at USA or using the USA App. It will require a cable login with access to USA. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.