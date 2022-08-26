Full list of tee times for Round 3 of the TOUR Championship on Saturday

We’re entering the third day of the 2022 TOUR Championship, and while Scottie Scheffler gave back a few shots of his five-stroke lead after Round 1, he is still the favorite to win FedEx Cup Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.

Scheffler checks in at -19 halfway through the $58 million event that determines the PGA TOUR’s champion for the year. That score includes his 10-stroke advantage for being No. 1 in the points race after the FedEx Cup Playoffs. Xander Schauffele started at just -6, but he’s now at -17 following a -4 66 on Thursday and a blistering 63 under ideal course conditions on Friday.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook Scheffler is the favorite at -125, which despite giving back some strokes to the field, is better than his -120 after yesterday’s action. Schauffele is the second choice at +165, with Jon Rahm the closest to them at -13 and +1100 with 36 holes remaining.

Round 3 gets underway on Saturday with tee times starting at 12:26 p.m. ET. You can watch coverage of the TOUR Championship on Saturday from the first shot to the last on PGA TOUR Live, with The Golf Channel airing the television broadcast from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. NBC takes over from 1:30 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. under what should be partly cloudy skies for most of the day.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 3 of the TOUR Championship on Friday, with the current score including starting strokes from all players included.