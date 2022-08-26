 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for Coke Zero Sugar 400 race

We’ve got updates as qualifying settles the starting lineup for Saturday’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway.

By TeddyRicketson
Michael McDowell (#34 Front Row Motorsports Love’s Travel Stops Ford) races during the NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at the Glen on August 21, 2022, at Watkins Glen International in Watkins Glen, NY. Photo by Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Daytona International Speedway will host its second race of the NASCAR Cup Series season this weekend. The 2022 Coke Zero Sugar 400 will take place on Saturday, August 27 at 3 p.m. ET on NBC. The day before, qualifying will run at 5:05 p.m. ET on USA.

Qualifying will start at 5:05 p.m. ET on USA. The Daytona Speedway will utilize a superspeedway qualifying format. All cars will run a single car, 1 lap qualifying round to attempt to set the fastest time possible. The 10 fastest drivers will then advance to the final qualifying round, setting a new fastest time.

Chase Elliott enters the week with the best odds to win the race at +1000 at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is followed by Blaney, Denny Hamlin and Bubba Wallace, who all have +1200 odds to win the 2022 Coke Zero Sugar 400. Kyle Larson is coming off a win at Watkins Glen and has +1300 odds to win back-to-back races.

Elliott is tied with Wallace for the best odds to win pole position for the race installed at +800. They are followed by Larson (+900), Blaney (+1100) and Hamlin (+1100) for the best odds to start first in Saturday’s race.

Here is the full entry list for Saturday’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 Cup Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.

2022 Coke Zero Sugar 400 Entry List

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey LaJoie 7
8 Tyler Reddick 8
9 Chase Elliott 9
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 David Ragan 15
15 Daniel Hemric 16
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Kyle Busch 18
18 Martin Truex, Jr. 19
19 Christopher Bell 20
20 Harrison Burton 21
21 Joey Logano 22
22 Bubba Wallace 23
23 William Byron 24
24 Justin Haley 31
25 Michael McDowell 34
26 Todd Gilliland 38
27 Cole Custer 41
28 Ty Dillon 42
29 Erik Jones 43
30 Ty Gibbs 45
31 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. 47
32 Alex Bowman 48
33 Cody Ware 51
34 Noah Gragson 62
35 Landon Cassill 77
36 B.J. McLeod 78
37 Daniel Suarez 99

