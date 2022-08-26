NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for Coke Zero Sugar 400 race

The Daytona International Speedway will host its second race of the NASCAR Cup Series season this weekend. The 2022 Coke Zero Sugar 400 will take place on Saturday, August 27 at 3 p.m. ET on NBC. The day before, qualifying will run at 5:05 p.m. ET on USA.

Qualifying will start at 5:05 p.m. ET on USA. The Daytona Speedway will utilize a superspeedway qualifying format. All cars will run a single car, 1 lap qualifying round to attempt to set the fastest time possible. The 10 fastest drivers will then advance to the final qualifying round, setting a new fastest time.

Chase Elliott enters the week with the best odds to win the race at +1000 at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is followed by Blaney, Denny Hamlin and Bubba Wallace, who all have +1200 odds to win the 2022 Coke Zero Sugar 400. Kyle Larson is coming off a win at Watkins Glen and has +1300 odds to win back-to-back races.

Elliott is tied with Wallace for the best odds to win pole position for the race installed at +800. They are followed by Larson (+900), Blaney (+1100) and Hamlin (+1100) for the best odds to start first in Saturday’s race.

Here is the full entry list for Saturday’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 Cup Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.