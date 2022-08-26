Breaking down betting splits for 2022 NFL MVP

The NFL MVP Award has basically become an award for best quarterback in the season. Former Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson was the last non-quarterback to win the award in 2012. Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp was the first non-quarterback to receive a vote for MVP in five years. So it’s no surprise that the first 15 betting favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook are quarterbacks.

Aaron Rodgers won the award in 2020 and 2021, proving that it is definitely a regular-season honor. The Green Bay Packers quarterback is betting at +1000 to three-peat, but he’s not among the top 10 players in term of betting splits.

2022 NFL MVP betting splits

Best Bet: Derek Carr (+2800)

Carr had career highs for pass attempts (626) and yards (4,804), but his 23-14 TD/Int split wasn’t going to draw too much attention to being an MVP. He has played at an MVP level before — Carr finished third in the MVP voting in 2016. The addition of Pro Bowl receiver and former college teammate/BFF Davante Adams will improve Carr’s touchdown numbers significantly and probably cut his interceptions by 40 percent at least. Could a season of over 5,000 yards, 41 touchdowns and eight interceptions do it for Carr? It’s possible and for the odds, it’s a good bet.

