Breaking down betting splits for 2022 NFL Super Bowl champion

With MVP candidate Josh Allen at quarterback it’s no surprise the Buffalo Bills are the betting favorite to win Super Bowl LVII, going at +550 on DraftKings Sportsbook. There has been a ton of bets coming in on the Bills, who advanced to the AFC Championship game two years and lost a heartbreaker in overtime to the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round last year.

Last year’s champions, the Los Angeles Rams are +1200 and last year’s runner ups, the Cincinnati Bengals are at +2200.

2022 Super Bowl betting splits

Best Bet: Kansas City Chiefs (+1000)

The playoff shortfalls of the last two seasons should light a fire under Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and if that’s the case, he’s going to be the player in the league. The Chiefs have made some changes on both sides of the ball and defensively they could be much improved. It’s tough sledding in the AFC with the Bills, Bengals, Tennessee Titans, Indianapolis Colts, Las Vegas Raiders, Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers all looking like contenders. The Chiefs are going to be a hungry team, a battle-tested team and a team looking to prove their championship window isn’t closing.

