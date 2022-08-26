Kicker rankings for 2022 fantasy football

Ranking kickers is tough. Just wanted to get that out of the way. Yes, Justin Tucker is the best kicker in the league, but he still needs to get opportunities to kick so he can score fantasy points. Last season he finished third. He’s easily my No. 1 fantasy kicker this season, but that doesn’t mean I’m going to reach for him in a draft.

Ideally you want a kicker in a dome or a warm climate. You also want him on a team that can move the ball well and not be losing by so much that they forego kicking field goals because they need to catch up. You also want them facing teams that have proven they can stop opponents around the goal line, but not before they get into field goal range. Unfortunately for that last one, you need to wait for the data to accumulate during the season.

All of this points toward streaming kickers. Weather, offensive ability, matchups, these are all things that you can research and use to grab a random kicker who will likely give you similar points to the top kicker that someone took way too early in your draft.

Kicker rankings