Quarterback rankings for 2022 fantasy football

We take at the best QBs heading into your fantasy football draft

By Chet Gresham
Quarterback Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals walks on the field before the NFL preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens at State Farm Stadium on August 21, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. The Ravens defeated the Cardinals 24-17. Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Hello and welcome to the 2022 fantasy football quarterback rankings! We’ll get you prepared to pick the best and brightest! The good thing about 12-team leagues is that you can feel fairly comfortable waiting on a quarterback. We only need one starter and that means we can almost assure ourselves a QB from your personal Top 10.

And, we can be confident that the Top 10 quarterbacks will get their opportunities to put up fantasy points consistently. We don’t have to study training camp news because we already know they are starting and who they’ll be throwing the ball to. That makes for fairly static quarterback rankings, but also for value later in drafts for that handful of players you feel good about.

Kirk Cousins, Derrek Carr, and Trey Lance are often around the spot I want to grab a quarterback, but once in a while another QB I have ranked higher will drop like Russell WIlson, Aaron Rodgers or Matthew Stafford. Sure, I’d like to have Josh Allen, but running backs who average 20+ touches a game and receivers who see 140+ targets a season are just too valuable.

Quarterback rankings

