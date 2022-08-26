Quarterback rankings for 2022 fantasy football

Hello and welcome to the 2022 fantasy football quarterback rankings! We’ll get you prepared to pick the best and brightest! The good thing about 12-team leagues is that you can feel fairly comfortable waiting on a quarterback. We only need one starter and that means we can almost assure ourselves a QB from your personal Top 10.

And, we can be confident that the Top 10 quarterbacks will get their opportunities to put up fantasy points consistently. We don’t have to study training camp news because we already know they are starting and who they’ll be throwing the ball to. That makes for fairly static quarterback rankings, but also for value later in drafts for that handful of players you feel good about.

Kirk Cousins, Derrek Carr, and Trey Lance are often around the spot I want to grab a quarterback, but once in a while another QB I have ranked higher will drop like Russell WIlson, Aaron Rodgers or Matthew Stafford. Sure, I’d like to have Josh Allen, but running backs who average 20+ touches a game and receivers who see 140+ targets a season are just too valuable.

Quarterback rankings