Tight end PPR rankings for 2022 fantasy football

Welcome to the 2022 PPR rankings for fantasy football tight ends. As usual, we have to look at fantasy tight ends in tiers, as there is a wide set of usage for tight ends from team-to-team. If you want to play it safe, you pick one of Mark Andrews, Travis Kelce, Kyle Pitts, Darren Waller, or George Kittle early in the draft. If you want to pick a tight end after those five, you might as well wait and grab two tight ends you think have good upside and hope one of them starts to show that upside consistently.

Thankfully there are a few tight ends out there who could take a step forward this season. Finding the right one is the hard part, because there aren’t many that can put together a big season who aren’t those five guys.

Personally, I’m high on the Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr., but I’m also not sold enough to not grab another tight end in the draft as long as there are ample benches. If you have short benches, don’t worry much, because it’s pretty easy to grab prospect tight ends off the waiver wire. Mo Alie-Cox, Jonnu Smith, Gerald Everett, Robert Tonyan, and David Njoku are all guys I’d like to pair with Smith

Tight end PPR rankings