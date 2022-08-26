Wide receiver PPR rankings for 2022 fantasy football

The 2022 fantasy football season is here and that means you’ll need some wide receiver rankings to get you through the hard times. These particular rankings are for PPR leagues, so the more receptions the better. For stud No. 1 receivers, that isn’t a problem. Teams will always look to get their best receiver the ball early and often. The question comes down to more specialized receivers, whose average depth of target is consistently short. These guys, usually slot receivers, can get a boost in PPR leagues, while receivers who specialize in deep shots, get hurt by their lack of receptions.

Last season Diontae Johnson, Keenan Allen, Jaylen Waddle, Hunter Renfrow, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jacobi Meyers and Cole Beasley saw lots of receptions, but not big yardage. These aren’t all guys destined for a repeat performance though. Some years we can feel good about a few slot receivers getting their 100 receptions for 1,000 yards and a handful of touchdowns, but that doesn’t seem to be the case this season. I do like Allen, Renfrow and St. Brown for PPR. We can’t count on these guys getting in the end zone a lot, but the targets are there. It’s a dilemma, but targets are king. Without them, there are no receptions or touchdowns.

Wide receiver PPR rankings