Running back PPR rankings for 2022 fantasy football

Welcome to the 2022 fantasy football season! It’s nice! We have your PPR running back rankings right below here and if you return to the page, you’ll see that they are updated daily.

In today’s NFL running backs have specializations. You have your early down runners, your third-down scat backs, your RB/WR hybrids, and the rarest of all, a three-down back who puts them all together and gets receptions, goal line work and the bulk of the snaps. Those rare back are the players you can’t skip in PPR fantasy football drafts.

That means players like Christian McCaffrey, Jonathan Taylor, Dalvin Cook, and Austin Ekeler are fantasy gold in PPR leagues. I like taking wide receivers in the first round, but the upside of a running back with that kind of workload is hard to pass up.

And there are other backs who could get to that position, but it will likely mean an injury to another running back on the roster. That’s why grabbing running backs late in the draft is useful. Injuries are going to happen to running backs more than most positions, and your bench should reflect that fact.

Running back PPR rankings