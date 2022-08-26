Defense and special teams rankings for 2022 fantasy football

When you head into your fantasy football drafts, you could have any level of preparation, from just watching football casually to tinkering with your own rankings. No matter how you go about it, you will be tasked with drafting a team’s defense and special teams (D/ST) in your standard fantasy football drafts. This is the most streamed position, meaning people will scour the waiver wire and just add the defense with the best matchup. You could certainly go about it that way, but if you’d rather roll with one D/ST, here are some tips for approaching the position.

When looking at last year’s results, the Dallas Cowboys D/ST finished as the highest scoring unit at the position by nearly 30 points. They were followed by the New England Patriots D/ST, Miami Dolphins D/ST and the Buffalo Bills D/ST. I don’t think that we are in the same boat, though, because the Patriots, Dolphins and Bills offenses all got significantly better and have to play four games against the other two.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers D/ST has a good chance of finishing as a top D/ST based on retaining the major defense players from last season. They also play a poor division which gives them more of an upside. I also think the Los Angeles Chargers will have a deadly defense. They do have to contend with the offenses of the Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs six total times in the year, but with the addition of Khalil Mack opposite Joey Bosa, they are about to be a problem for offenses.

Defense and special teams rankings