PPR rankings for 2022 fantasy football

This weekend will be full of fantasy football drafts as the final week of preseason wraps. Camp reports and preseason games continue to shape our thoughts on how a player might be used in 2022, so ranking continue to be in flux as we try to pin down as many factors as possible.

If you haven’t been paying attention to every camp report, then let me gather together a sampling of some of the players getting the most hype this season.

Training camp stars

Romeo Doubs, WR, Packers

Even the back-to-back MVP Aaron Rodgers has taken notice of Doubs and appears on board with him getting work early in this season.

Dameon Pierce, RB, Texans

The Texans acquired Marlon Mack this offseason to be their likely starter, but there is no doubt that Pierce has been getting more praise in camp and has shown better in preseason. It would not be surprising to see him get the start in Week 1.

Isaiah Likely, TE, Ravens

Likely has been a preseason star and on a team that isn’t exactly stacked with pass-catchers, has likely won himself some playing time early on this season. He may not be a lock for fantasy value, but he’s in a situation that gives him a real chance for production.

George Pickens, WR, Steelers

All reports out of Steelers camp have been glowing when referencing Pickens. Little to no rookie mistakes, perfectly high-pointing every pass, great hands, the whole nine-yards. He also got the start in their last preseason game and appears to be penciled in as a starter. There are plenty of targets still in Pittsburgh and we don’t know how well their quarterback will facilitate the receivers, but the talent is there.

Overall PPR rankings