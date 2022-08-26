How to watch NASCAR qualifying for Wawa 250 Xfinity series race via live stream

Qualifying for this weekend’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race take place on Friday, August 26 at 3:00 p.m. ET as drivers gear up for Friday’s Wawa 250 from Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach. Friday’s qualifying format will feature all cars going around the track for one lap in the first round with the top 10 transferring to the final round, which will be another lap around the track.

Justin Haley is the betting favorite with +800 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook after winning this race in both of the last two years. A.J. Allmendinger, Ty Gibbs and Noah Gragson are all tied for the second-best odds to leave Daytona with a victory with +900 odds.

How to watch qualifying for the Wawa 250

Date: Friday, August 26

Time: 3:00 ET

TV channel: USA

Live stream: USANetwork.com

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the qualifying on Friday, you can live stream it at USANetwork.com. It will require a cable login with access to USA. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.