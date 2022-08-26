NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for Wawa 250 Xfinity Series race

NASCAR heads back to Daytona, Florida for this weekend’s races. The Xfinity Series will be in action on Friday, August 26. The Wawa 250 will run at 7:30 p.m. ET on USA. Ahead of that, qualifying will take place at 3:05 p.m. ET also on USA.

Qualifying at the Daytona International Speedway will utilize a Superspeedway qualifying format. The first qualifying round will feature all vehicles running a single-car, one-lap qualifier. The top 10 fastest drivers will advance to the final round. There, they will set a new fastest lap in another single car, one lap qualifier. This will determine the first five rows of the starting grid and the pole position for Friday night’s race.

Justin Haley has the best odds to win the 2022 Wawa 250 installed at +800 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Ty Gibbs (+900), Noah Gragson (+900), A.J. Allmendinger (+900) and Austin Hill (+1000) follow as the drivers with the best odds to win the race.

Here is the full entry list for Friday’s Wawa 250 Xfinity Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.