NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for Wawa 250 Xfinity Series race

We’ve got updates as qualifying settles the starting lineup for Friday’s Wawa 250 at the Daytona International Speedway.

By TeddyRicketson
NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Josh Berry (8) leads driver Sam Mayer (1) during the Sunoco Go Rewards 200 at Watkins Glen International.&nbsp; Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

NASCAR heads back to Daytona, Florida for this weekend’s races. The Xfinity Series will be in action on Friday, August 26. The Wawa 250 will run at 7:30 p.m. ET on USA. Ahead of that, qualifying will take place at 3:05 p.m. ET also on USA.

Qualifying at the Daytona International Speedway will utilize a Superspeedway qualifying format. The first qualifying round will feature all vehicles running a single-car, one-lap qualifier. The top 10 fastest drivers will advance to the final round. There, they will set a new fastest lap in another single car, one lap qualifier. This will determine the first five rows of the starting grid and the pole position for Friday night’s race.

Justin Haley has the best odds to win the 2022 Wawa 250 installed at +800 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Ty Gibbs (+900), Noah Gragson (+900), A.J. Allmendinger (+900) and Austin Hill (+1000) follow as the drivers with the best odds to win the race.

Here is the full entry list for Friday’s Wawa 250 Xfinity Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.

2022 Wawa 250 Entry List

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Sam Mayer 1
2 Blaine Perkins 02
3 Sheldon Creed 2
4 Bayley Currey 4
5 Natalie Decker 5
6 Ryan Vargas 6
7 Joe Graf, Jr. 07
8 Justin Allgaier 7
9 Josh Berry 8
10 David Starr 08
11 Noah Gragson 9
12 Landon Cassill 10
13 Daniel Hemric 11
14 Timmy Hill 13
15 Justin Haley 14
16 A.J. Allmendinger 16
17 Sammy Smith 18
18 Brandon Jones 19
19 Austin Hill 21
20 Anthony Alfredo 23
21 Joe Nemechek 24
22 John Hunter Nemechek 26
23 Jeb Burton 27
24 C.J. McLaughlin 28
25 Myatt Snider 31
26 Jesse Iwuji 34
27 Joey Gase 35
28 Alex Labbe 36
29 Kyle Sieg 38
30 Ryan Sieg 39
31 Sage Karam 44
32 Caesar Bacarella 45
33 Brennan Poole 47
34 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. 48
35 Jeremy Clements 51
36 Ty Gibbs 54
37 J.J. Yeley 66
38 Brandon Brown 68
39 Ronnie Bassett, Jr. 77
40 Matt Mills 78
41 Mason Massey 91
42 Josh Williams 92
43 Riley Herbst 98

