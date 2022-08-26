How to watch Wawa 250 Xfinity race on TV, via live stream

The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Daytona International Speedway this weekend for the Wawa 250. The Daytona International Speedway will host the event on Friday, August 26. The race begins at 7:30 p.m. ET and will air on USA with the live stream available at USANetwork.com.

The race is 100 laps around the 250-mile circuit, and Justin Haley has +800 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook to pull away with a victory after winning this race in consecutive years. Oddsmakers suggest this race could go to a number of drivers including A.J. Allmendinger, Ty Gibbs and Noah Gragson, all of whom are tied for the second-best odds at +900 heading into Friday night.

How to watch the Wawa 250

Date: Friday, August 26

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: USA

Live stream: USANetwork.com

Live streaming the Wawa 250 on USA will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the USA app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.