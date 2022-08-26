What time is the 2022 Wawa 250 and how long will the race last?

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is back in action on Friday, August 26 with the Wawa 250 at Daytona International Speedway. The race starts at 7:30 p.m. ET and will air on USA. You can watch a live stream on USANetwork.com. The race is 100 laps and usually lasts just around two hours. The last three races lasted 2:03:12 (2021), 2:02:55 (2020) and 1:59:15 (2019).

Kyle Larson won last week’s Xfinity Series race from Watkins Glen International for the Go Bowling at The Glen with AJ Allmendinger, Joey Logano, Chase Elliott and Daniel Suarez rounding out the top five.

Justin Haley finished 18th over the weekend but will go for his third consecutive win in this event. Allmendinger and Jeb Burton rounded out the top three in the 2021 race. Haley has the best odds on DraftKings Sportsbook with +800 odds to pull off a win Friday night.