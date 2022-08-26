Guardians vs. Mariners: Picks, predictions, how to watch Friday’s game

Apple TV+ will host Friday’s matchup between the Cleveland Guardians and the Seattle Mariners with first pitch set for 10:10 p.m. ET at T-Mobile Park in Seattle. A premier pitching matchup is on tap between the Guardians’ Shane Bieber and the Mariners’ Logan Gilbert. If the season ended today, these teams would meet in an American League Wild Card series, with the best-of-three set taking place in Cleveland.

Despite losing Thursday’s series opener in Seattle, the Guardians (66-57) are sitting comfy in the AL Central, 4.0 games ahead of the Twins and White Sox. Jose Ramirez knocked in Cleveland’s lone run yesterday, bringing his RBI total to 104. His career high is 105, and he is just two RBI behind Aaron Judge for the AL lead. Rookie of the Year candidate Steven Kwan has a .336 and a .395 on-base percentage since the All-Star break. Bieber has been outstanding of late, limiting opponents to a total of six earned runs over his past five starts.

The Mariners (68-57) are 2.5 games ahead of the Orioles for the third and final AL Wild Card. They triumphed on Thursday behind Mitch Haniger’s three-run homer in the first inning. He has gone deep in three of his previous four games and owns an .886 OPS across 16 games following a long IL stint. Gilbert has really struggled in August as he has permitted 18 earned runs and four homers in just 20.1 frames this month. Prior to this stretch, he was one of the top starters in the AL. Through his first 21 starts, Gilbert had a 2.78 ERA and a 1.15 WHIP.

Guardians vs. Mariners

Pitchers: Shane Bieber vs. Logan Gilbert

First pitch: 10:10 p.m. ET

Guardians local broadcast: N/A

Mariners local broadcast: N/A

Live stream: Apple TV+ website, Apple TV+ app

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Guardians -1.5 (+160)

Run total: 6.5

Moneyline odds: Guardians -115, Mariners -105

Moneyline pick: Guardians -115

Definitely roll with Bieber against the struggling Gilbert. Prior to Thursday’s defeat, the Guardians had won 12 of their prior 16 games.

Player prop pick: Amed Rosario OVER 1.5 total bases

After racking up two hits Thursday, Rosario is batting .303 over his past 42 games. Considering how Gilbert has been going lately, this looks like a fantastic matchup for the shortstop.

