Who has KSI fought so far in his boxing career? Fighter history, record, more

British entertainer KSI will return to the boxing ring on Saturday, August 27. in a rare feat, he will compete in two boxing fights on the same card. He will kick off the DAZN PPV on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET with a bout against former music collaborator Swarmz. He is then scheduled to return to the ring in the main event against mixed martial artist Luis Pineda.

KSI fight history

KSI has only competed in three boxing matches in his career. He competed as an amateur in the first two bouts against YouTubers. In the first, he took on Joe Weller and won by third-round TKO. His second career fight was against Logan Paul, ending in a majority draw.

KSI faced Paul again in his first career professional fight at the Staples Center on November 9, 2019. The second fight went the distance like the first, but KSI came out on top by split decision in the rematch. If KSI makes it to the second match on Saturday, it will be against his first opponent who doesn’t have a background in entertainment.