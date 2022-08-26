Who should you pick 1.04 in your fantasy football draft?

If you have the fourth overall pick in your fantasy football draft then you may have a couple of routes to go with your selection. You could easily opt for the best player available given your league’s scoring format. Or, you could play it safe and load up on the highly sought-after positions that have limited depth. We’re breaking down your options with the fourth overall picks and giving our recommendations on who to draft in point-per-reception leagues, as well as standard scoring formats.

What does ADP say about the #4th overall pick?

With the top three picks likely to go according to plan, the fourth overall selection is where fantasy managers can set the tone for the draft. Many mock drafts have either the best player available or the next best running back as the preferred selections at this spot. For PPR leagues you may want to target the ideal player who will see targets on a consistent basis. Or, given the lack of depth at the position, once the draft continues on, you may be better suited to picking the best running back on the board.

Who should I pick at #4th in PPR?

Now here’s where the options get interesting. After three players have gone off the board you’ll want to think of the best player that can get the most value out of PPR scoring. Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp makes sense with this selection, given the season he’s coming off of and how vital he is to their offense. Just look at the PPR scoring leaders from a year ago: Kupp led all scorers in total points and had an average of 25.9 points per game.

It may be difficult for him to replicate his historic 2021 season, but given he’s the Rams' best receiver and has the chemistry to go along with Matthew Stafford he should see no drop-off in targets. Choosing the best PPR-specific player available is a sound strategy with the fourth overall pick, and Kupp is the top-tier option on the board.

Who should I pick at #4th in standard?

Without the added incentive of point-per-reception, sticking with the strategy of drafting a running back early is the way to go. Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry is the ideal option here, if not for his production on the field then for his reliability to stay in the game. Last season was the lone year in which Henry did not appear in either 15 or 16 games during the regular season. Despite a foot injury that kept him out the latter half of the season, Henry still finished as a top-15 fantasy scoring RB.

Like many top-tier fantasy options, Henry is the backbone of the Titans' offense which makes him that much more valuable as a top-five pick. The loss of A.J. Brown also opens the path for Tennessee to lean even more heavily into Henry and the ground game. Coupled with the goal-line scoring opportunities that should come his way, Henry should provide excellent fantasy production so long as injuries do not play a factor.