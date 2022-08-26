Who should you pick 1.05 in your fantasy football draft?

The first couple of picks in your fantasy football draft could mirror the many mock drafts you see floating around. But if you have the fifth overall pick then you have the opportunity to shape your draft strategy as you see fit. You could take the best possible player to maximize scoring, or you could opt for solidifying some of the more important positions on your fantasy roster. With a number of options at your disposal, we lay out who you should target with the fifth pick in both point-per-reception and standard-scoring leagues.

What does ADP say about the #5th overall pick?

Historically the fifth overall pick is where you can begin to build a more balanced roster with your first pick, especially if you find yourself in a snake draft. That means going with what you believe to be the best player available, which can vary based on your league’s scoring format. You can look for the best wideout that will get a majority of targets for PPR scoring, or you can settle on one of the last remaining star running backs on the board.

Who should I pick at #5th in PPR?

If you’re in a PPR league I like going with the best available player that will see consistent targets. Since Cooper Kupp will likely be off the board, I like drafting Minnesota Vikings’ receiver Justin Jefferson with the fifth pick. Jefferson finished fourth among receivers in targets (167) last season and was top-five in receptions (108). With new Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell bringing his past experience with Kirk Cousins into the fold, Jefferson has a great chance of taking another leap forward in 2022.

Jefferson was a top-15 receiver in yards per reception (15.0) as well as yards per target (9.7), but if the Vikings stretch the field more in 2022 then Jefferson’s fantasy production should take a jump as well. Jefferson is also in an ideal situation where he won’t need to sacrifice a majority of targets to those around him either. He’s the bonafide top option on the outside, which makes him worthy of being called off the board with the fifth pick.

Who should I pick at #5th in standard?

If your fantasy league is opting for standard scoring then going heavy with running backs early is a sound draft strategy. Derrick Henry could potentially be an option here, but if you have the chance to take Najee Harris then go for it. In just his rookie season Harris ranked fourth among running backs in fantasy scoring, with an average of 13.3 points per game in standard leagues. Now think of his fantasy production heading into year two, with likely more of a responsibility placed on his shoulders.

I also like Harris over Henry here given that the Steelers running back is younger (24 years old) and is not coming off an injury-impacted season like Henry. Both the Titans and Steelers will rely heavily on the ground game, but I like Harris’ odds of staying on the field for the long haul of the season. Plus with a possible carousel at the quarterback position, Harris should see no shortage of carries right out of the gate.