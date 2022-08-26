Who should you pick 1.06 in your fantasy football draft?

It’s time for your fantasy football drafts, and you’ve probably done 100 mock drafts at this point to try out different scenarios. When the No.6 pick comes around, your dream pick will likely be off the board, so you will have to choose between a good RB.1 or the top WR. 1. There is always the average draft position (ADP), or you can roll the dice with another player that you like. We’re going to break down the ADP for No.6, along with who to draft in a PPR and Standard league.

What does ADP say about the #6 overall pick?

Generally, the ADP goes with the third running back or one of the top wide receivers at the No.6 pick. Given the limited depth at the position at that pick you will need to be able to grab the highest gaining person at the position as possible. Running backs, are often still productive, and so are the wide receivers.

Star running backs generally provide those opportunities more than wide receivers because they are more in control of their production and have more scoring opportunities. Generally, teams first choice is to run it in the red zone, which gives a few more chances for yards and touchdowns. High end receivers are good as well though especially in a PPR, most times, they will get about seven or eight receptions per game on the low end and that generally equates to about 100 yards so.

Who should I pick at #6 in PPR?

In this situation, it’s probably best to go with a high-end receiver who gets a lot of targets in this situation go with Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Jamarr Chase. Last season he caught 81 passes for 1455 yards and 13 touchdowns. He was familiar with quarterback Joe Burrow from their time at LSU. This season should be more of the same for Chase he averaged 17.9 points per game in a PPR, so that should stay the same at the very least but expect it to go up.

Who should I pick at #6 in standard?

When looking at standard leagues, running backs might be the play because they get the yardage and the touches in the red zone. Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook would be a good option here. Even though the Vikings have Alexander Mattison as the No.2 back, Cook will still get the bulk of the carries if he is healthy. He only averaged 13 points in a standard league last season, but missed four games with injuries. If he plays a full 17, that number is a lot higher.