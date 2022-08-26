How to watch WWE Smackdown via live stream, what to watch for August 26 episode

WWE Friday Night Smackdown returns to your screens tonight with a new live episode coming from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

We’re now just eight days away from the Clash at the Castle pay-per-view in Wales and with the company being overseas next weekend, this will most likely be the final episode of Smackdown before the big show. Tonight’s show will be headlined by the continuation of the women’s tag title tournament.

How to watch Friday Night Smackdown

Date: Friday, August 26

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: Fox

Live stream: Fox Live or Fox Now App

What to watch on Friday Night Smackdown

We’ll have a “Second Chance” Fatal Four-Way tag team match in the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship tournament tonight as the teams of Nikki A.S.H./Doudrop, Dana Brooke/Tamina, Shotzi/Xia Li, and Natalya/Sonya Deville. Toxic Attraction had to withdraw from the tournament due to a concussion suffered by Gigi Dolin last week, opening the door for the four teams who were already eliminated from the field to have a second chance. The winners will advance to the semifinals to face Raquel Rodriguez/Aliyah later in the evening.

We’re getting closer to the big showdown between undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle and we’ll be sure to get even more build tonight. An interesting wrinkle over the past few weeks is honorary “Uce” Sami Zayn trying to carry more favor with the Bloodline, so we’ll see how he plays a factor in tonight’s show.