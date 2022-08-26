Friday Night Smackdown preview: Three questions heading into August 26 episode

WWE Friday Night Smackdown comes live from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit tonight as the company continues to build towards Clash at the Castle in eight days.

Whether it’s an extremely important episode or a completely throwaway show that will be forgotten about in two weeks, there are always questions that surround each edition of Friday Night Smackdown. I’ll ask a few pertaining to tonight’s episode.

Who will win the “Second Chance” Fatal Four-Way tag match?

We’ll have a “Second Chance” Fatal Four-Way tag team match in the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship tournament tonight as the teams of Nikki A.S.H./Doudrop, Dana Brooke/Tamina, Shotzi/Xia Li, and Natalya/Sonya Deville. Toxic Attraction had to withdraw from the tournament due to a concussion suffered by Gigi Dolin last week, opening the door for the four teams who were already eliminated from the field to have a second chance. The winners will advance to the semifinals to face Raquel Rodriguez/Aliyah later in the evening.

That begs the question of who will emerge victorious. It’s been a while since Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop have picked up a big win on television and it would be nice to see them get the opportunity. However, the company could go with old reliable and have Natalya and Sonya Deville advance. We’ll find out.

How will Sami Zayn try to prove himself to the Bloodline this week?

One of the bigger simmering storylines over the last few weeks has involved Sami Zayn and the Bloodline. The Usos challenged Zayn to step up and prove his worth and he did that by taking a few Claymore kicks from Drew McIntyre over the past few weeks. The Canadian superstar also came up just short of winning a No. 1 contender’s match for the Intercontinental Championship last Friday, so we’ll see what he does tonight.

Will Sheamus and Gunther go face-to-face tonight?

Sheamus won the aforementioned No. 1 contender’s match for the IC title and is set to face Gunther at Clash at the Castle. The Intercontinental Championship is the only belt that the veteran has yet to hold in the WWE and a win would make him a Grand Slam champion. It begs asking if these two brawling Europeans will meet in the ring before their hard-hitting bout next weekend. It should be fun.