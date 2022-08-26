How to watch AEW Rampage via live stream, what to watch on August 26

AEW returns to your screens tonight with another episode of Rampage. This show was taped following Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite from the Wolstein Center in Cleveland. As always, beware of spoilers.

We’re just nine days away from All Out and this is the final show before the company sets up camp in the Chicago area next week. Four matches have been announced for the show, including a title match.

How to watch AEW Rampage

Date: Friday, August 26

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Network: TNT

Live stream: TNTdrama.com/watchtnt or the TNT app

What to watch on AEW Rampage

ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli will put his title on the line tonight when going one-on-one with Dustin Rhodes. Rhodes issued this challenge during last week’s episode of Rampage and the champ accepted. We’ll see how this plays out.

We’ll have the final quarterfinal bout in the AEW World Trios Championship tournament tonight as the House of Black will face the Dark Order. The winners will advance to the semifinals to meet the Best Friends during next week’s episode of Rampage.

Also on the show we’ll hear from TBS Champion Jade Cargill just one week after beating down Athena. We’ll also get Wardlow defending his TNT Championship against Ryan Nemeth.