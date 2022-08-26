Pick on the Total for the Reds-Nationals game on August 26

The Cincinnati Reds and Washington Nationals find themselves both in the bottom three of the National League as both will feature plenty of young players that they hope will lead a bright future when they hook up in Washington DC on Friday.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Washington Nationals (-135, 8.5)

The Nationals send Cade Cavalli to the mound for his MLB debut after posting a 3.71 ERA and 3.6 walks per nine innings for AAA Rochester, averaging fewer than five inning across his 20 starts this season.

The Reds counter with veteran Mike Minor posted career-worst numbers in nearly every category with 2.2 home runs, 3.6 walks, and 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings with a 6.44 ERA.

Minor also enters Friday’s start having allowed at least three runs in seven of his last eight starts and having to face a Washington squad that has scored at least four runs in four of their last six home games.

Neither starter is supported by a strong bullpen with the Reds last among MLB team in bullpen ERA while the Nationals are 23rd in this category and both bullpens in the bottom five of home runs per nine innings allowed.

With the Reds having scored at least four runs in five of their last seven road games paired with some of the worst pitching in baseball, Friday’s series opener figures to involve offensive fireworks.

The Play: Reds vs Nationals Over 8.5

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.