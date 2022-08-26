Showdown DFS picks for Bills vs. Panthers in Week 3 of NFL preseason

The Buffalo Bills and Carolina Panthers will close out their preseason on Friday, August 26 at 7:00 p.m. ET. Preseason DFS can be tricky trying to figure out which players will be available and for how long, but here’s a look at some plays to consider in Friday night’s DFS showdown.

Bills vs. Panthers: DraftKings Showdown DFS strategy

Captain’s chair picks

Case Keenum, QB, Bills — $11,400

Buffalo announced it will not start Josh Allen in this matchup, and it’s possible we will see plenty of its backup quarterback. Keenum completed 16-of-18 passes for 192 yards with a touchdown in last week’s win over the Denver Broncos.

Baker Mayfield, QB, Panthers — $11,400

Carolina’s starters are expected to play till the second quarter, and it would be nice to see the Panthers’ new starting quarterback head into the regular season following a successful preseason finale.

Value Plays

Chuba Hubbard, RB, Panthers — $7,600

Carolina will not play Christian McCaffrey this preseason for good reason, but the battle to be his backup continues on between Hubbard and D’Onta Foreman. Hubbard is in his second year is a pro, and he should get an extended look in the final game of the preseason.

James Cook, RB, Bills — $7,600

Buffalo’s rookie back carried the ball just seven times this preseason and finished with 38 yards on four carries last weekend. The Bills know what they have with Zack Moss and Devin Singletary, so it’s possible we can get an extended look at Cook on Friday night.