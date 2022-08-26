Showdown DFS picks for Patriots vs. Raiders in Week 3 of NFL preseason

Week 3 of the NFL preseason has arrived and the final game on the docket tonight will feature the New England Patriots hitting the road to meet the Las Vegas Raiders. As with all of these games, you can create lineups and score big in Captain’s Showdown mode of DraftKings Daily Fantasy.

Preseason games can be tricky to predict considering how each team decides to divvy up snaps between their starters and backups. However, we’ve got you covered and have picked out some players to consider for Pats-Raiders tonight.

Patriots vs. Raiders: DraftKings Showdown DFS strategy

Captain’s chair picks

Brittain Brown, RB, Las Vegas Raiders — $11,400

Brown currently leads the league in rushing for the preseason will enter tonight’s finale fighting to make the 53-man roster. The rookie out of UCLA was excellent against the Dolphins last Saturday, taking nine carries for 70 yards and also caught a few targets. He’s in line to get plenty of burn in the second half and that makes him worthy of a captain’s spot in DFS.

Lil’Jordan Humphrey, WR, New England Patriots — $11,400

Humphrey has performed well throughout the preseason and will get one final opportunity to fight for a roster spot tonight. He caught five of six targets for 71 yards against the Panthers last week and has accumulated 133 receiving yards total for the preseason. Expect a busy night for the fourth-year wideout.

Value Plays

Pierre Strong Jr. RB, New England Patriots — $7,600

The Pats are still trying to fortify their running back depth and Strong is on the edge of making the final 53-man roster. The fourth-round pick out of South Dakota State was hamstrung by an undisclosed injury early in camp but has gradually worked his way back, taking seven carries for 23 yards against the Panthers last week. Expect him to get plenty of reps as the Pats’ coaches evaluate him one final time.

Jarrett Stidham, QB, Las Vegas Raiders — $7,600

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels is playing coy over who’s going to play in tonight’s preseason finale but it’s expected that starters like quarterback Derek Carr will play a quarter. After that, it will be Jarrett Stidham time. Stidham is already in line to be the backup and has had a solid preseason, completing 62.5% off his passes for 244 yards. He’s worthy of a spot in your lineup tonight.